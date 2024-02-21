trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723437
Congress Protest In Jaipur: Police Use Water Cannon On Youth Demonstrating Against Unemployment

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
In Jaipur, police used a water cannon against members of the Indian Youth Congress protesting unemployment. The incident underscores the tension surrounding the issue as youth activists voiced their concerns in the city.

