Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Breaking News: A terrible train accident has occurred in Andhra Pradesh. This accident happened when two trains running on the same track collided with each other. East Coast Railway CPRO Biswajit Sahu said that a total of 33 trains have been canceled and 22 trains have been diverted. Apart from this, 11 trains have been partially cancelled. An accident like Balasore had happened in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Congress has raised questions on this matter, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said when will the Railway Minister resign. Along with this, he also said that there is work pressure on railway officers, that is why such accidents are happening.
