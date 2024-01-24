trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713422
Congress retaliates on Mamata Banerjee's Decision over Lok Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, India alliance has received a big blow from West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. In fact, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee announced to contest the elections alone, after which there has been panic in India alliance. Meanwhile, Congress's Jairam Ramesh has released first statement on Mamata's decision.

