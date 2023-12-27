trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703506
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Politics heated up due to the opposition's rhetoric regarding the inauguration of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the life consecration ceremony of Ramlala. Muslim organizations also objected to what Samajwadi Party's Shafiqur Rahman Burke said a day earlier. And a voice against Burke's statement came from the Sufi Foundation. Sufi Foundation national president Kashish Warsi expressed regret over Burke's objection to the Supreme Court's decision in favor of the Ram temple. Since Shafiqur Rahman's statement smacked of religious politics, Sufi Foundation advised him. Obviously, the Sufi Foundation did not fail to understand the seriousness and impact of Barq's statement.

