trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CONGRESS: Shock to Congress before opposition meeting, AAP is angry with Congress over ordinance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
CONGRESS: Suspense remains on the meeting called for the unity of the opposition on July 18. But the AAP says it will not take a decision on attending the meeting until the Congress clears its stand on the ordinance.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
play icon13:9
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
play icon1:27
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
play icon1:0
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:31
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
play icon5:34
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
play icon13:9
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
play icon1:27
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
play icon1:0
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:31
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
play icon5:34
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
oppositon meeting,AAP,AAP news,Arvind Kejriwal,central bill,Kejriwal,bengaluru opposition meeting,Opposition meeting,smriti irani on opposition meet,patna opposition unity meeting,Bihar Opposition Meeting LIVE,opposition party meeting,opposition patna meeting,opposition unity meeting,opposition meeting patna,patna opposition meet,opposition party patna meeting,Opposition Meet In Patna,opposition patna meet,who will be opposition face,opposition in patna,