Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has voiced significant concerns about financial constraints imposed on the Indian National Congress (INC). She highlighted a systematic effort by the Prime Minister to weaken the party financially, with frozen funds and forced withdrawals from party accounts. Despite challenges, Gandhi emphasized the INC's commitment to maintaining an effective election campaign. She also criticized Electoral Bonds, claiming they disproportionately benefit the BJP. Gandhi described the situation as unprecedented and undemocratic, posing a threat to democracy itself.

All Videos

Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
Play Icon05:51
Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly
Play Icon01:51
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Battles Brain Hemorrhage, Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Play Icon00:46
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Battles Brain Hemorrhage, Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Noida Viral Video: Elderly Couple's Car Towed From No-Parking Zone, Despite Occupants Inside
Play Icon00:42
Noida Viral Video: Elderly Couple's Car Towed From No-Parking Zone, Despite Occupants Inside
Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Shares Alleged Groping Incident Near Her Home
Play Icon00:40
 Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Shares Alleged Groping Incident Near Her Home

Trending Videos

Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
play icon5:51
Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly
play icon1:51
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Battles Brain Hemorrhage, Undergoes Emergency Surgery
play icon0:46
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Battles Brain Hemorrhage, Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Noida Viral Video: Elderly Couple's Car Towed From No-Parking Zone, Despite Occupants Inside
play icon0:42
Noida Viral Video: Elderly Couple's Car Towed From No-Parking Zone, Despite Occupants Inside
Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Shares Alleged Groping Incident Near Her Home
play icon0:40
Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Shares Alleged Groping Incident Near Her Home