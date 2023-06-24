NewsVideos
Congress spokesperson said - BJP is afraid of imposing JPC on the issue of 20 thousand crores

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
A meeting of opposition leaders was held in Bihar's capital Patna on Friday, in which other issues including stopping the BJP's victory chariot in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were discussed. Apart from all this, Kejriwal of the Center has demanded support against the ordinance. AAP said that the Congress has not yet clarified its stand on the ordinance issue.

