Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The third meeting of India Alliance is going to start in Mumbai shortly. ...the slogans have been leaked...but the news has also been leaked. That is that they will defeat Modi, but the leaders will not tell... will not show their face. ... because that's where the screw got stuck. But who can stop the contenders? Even today, posters branding Nitish Kumar as PM in waiting were seen outside hotels in Mumbai.
