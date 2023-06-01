NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress spokesperson's attack on BJP - The shop of hatred is visible

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Targeting the BJP, Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta said that the shop of hatred is visible. Speaking on the statement of Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rohan Gupta said that democracy is being crushed in the country. Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that Rahul Gandhi's statement was not a shop of love, it was a market of hatred.

All Videos

'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha
7:42
'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha
DNA: When world famous writer Helen Keeler died in 1968.
2:23
DNA: When world famous writer Helen Keeler died in 1968.
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
15:3
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements
5:42
DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements
DNA: War on Hindu faith...the culprits are absconding
11:0
DNA: War on Hindu faith...the culprits are absconding

Trending Videos

7:42
'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha
2:23
DNA: When world famous writer Helen Keeler died in 1968.
15:3
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
5:42
DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements
11:0
DNA: War on Hindu faith...the culprits are absconding
Taal thok ke,rohan gupta debate,#rahulgandhi pm modi rahul gandhi,Rahul gandhi on muslims,Owaisi,Deshhit,rahul gandhi in america,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi america visit,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi america,rahul gandhi live,rahul gandhi in usa,modi vs rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi in US,Rahul Gandhi USA Visit,rahul gandhi in san francisco,PM Modi,rahul gandhi today video,Rahul Gandhi latest,