Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Corruption was a big issue in 2014, on which people left Congress and elected Modi. It has been nine and a half years, but this bird named corruption is not leaving Congress. Elections are going on in five states… there are general elections in 24 states after a few months. In such a situation, Chhattisgarh's Mahadev Satta App scam is again putting Congress in trouble. Prime Minister Modi had said in the election campaign a few days ago - '30 taka kakka, open betting'. Kakka means Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Today in Chhattisgarh's rally, the Prime Minister made a new attack on Rs 508 crore.
