Congress stuck on electing CM in Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

The Congress party has not yet been able to find a solution regarding who will become the CM in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar reached his residence in Bengaluru. A large number of supporters gathered outside his residence. There these supporters raised slogans to make him the CM.