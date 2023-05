videoDetails

Congress surrounds PM Modi over New Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Congress leaders have tweeted taunting Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the new Parliament building. Where on one hand senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh surrounded PM Modi and said, 'This is a personal vanity project'. So on the other hand, Manish Tiwari said, 'Is there a need for a new parliament or a functioning parliament?'