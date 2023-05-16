videoDetails

Congress To Fight Against Trinamool In West Bengal Despite Mamata Banerjee's Support

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that his party will definitely fight the election against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s softening of stand towards the grand old party. Chowdhury gave a cold shoulder response to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's announcement that Trinamool Congress will support Congress wherever it is strong but "it should not fight against her in Bengal".