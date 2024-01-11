trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708496
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Congress has rejected the invitation for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha. Sant Samaj has expressed displeasure over this decision. Along with this, BJP has also launched scathing attack over the same. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

