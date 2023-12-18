trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700393
Congress wanted to build Babar's mosque, says Prem Shukla

Dec 18, 2023
In Taal Thok ke, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that Congress had resolved in the Parliament to build the mosque of invader Babar on the birthplace of Ram Lalla.

