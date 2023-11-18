trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689575
'Congress will be defeated on 3rd December', says PM Modi in Bharatpur

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Rajasthan election 2023: There are elections in five states. PM Modi reached Rajasthan tour. PM Modi took a jibe at CM Gehlot in Bharatpur and then gave a new slogan, Congress Chhoomantar on 3rd December.
