trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720962
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress workers hold protest over unemployment issue in Bhopal

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab have reached Shambhu border in Haryana for march. Due to this, strict security arrangements have been made. Meanwhile, there is a situation of tension after the clash at Shambhu border in Punjab. On another side, Congress workers held protest over unemployment issue in Bhopal.

All Videos

Kisan Andolan 2024 Traffic Jam: 'Leave for the airport early...', Advisory of Airlines
Play Icon02:55
Kisan Andolan 2024 Traffic Jam: 'Leave for the airport early...', Advisory of Airlines
Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today
Play Icon02:42
 Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
Play Icon00:26
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest
Play Icon03:05
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest
Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit
Play Icon00:45
Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit

Trending Videos

Kisan Andolan 2024 Traffic Jam: 'Leave for the airport early...', Advisory of Airlines
play icon2:55
Kisan Andolan 2024 Traffic Jam: 'Leave for the airport early...', Advisory of Airlines
Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today
play icon2:42
Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
play icon0:26
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest
play icon3:5
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest
Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit
play icon0:45
Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit