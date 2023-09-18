trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663831
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress's first reaction on 'Special Session', what did Adhir Ranjan say?

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Just before the Lok Sabha elections, the Central Government has brought a special session of the Parliament. The heat in Delhi politics has increased due to this special session. Before the beginning of the session, LoP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has given a big statement.
Follow Us

All Videos

Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
play icon8:20
Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction
play icon5:13
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction
Anju Nasrulla Breaking: Anju is coming to India next month!
play icon1:48
Anju Nasrulla Breaking: Anju is coming to India next month!
Breaking News: Indian players return to their homeland
play icon1:31
Breaking News: Indian players return to their homeland
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Opens Up on African Union Becoming Permanent Member of G20
play icon2:20
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Opens Up on African Union Becoming Permanent Member of G20

Trending Videos

Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
play icon8:20
Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction
play icon5:13
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction
Anju Nasrulla Breaking: Anju is coming to India next month!
play icon1:48
Anju Nasrulla Breaking: Anju is coming to India next month!
Breaking News: Indian players return to their homeland
play icon1:31
Breaking News: Indian players return to their homeland
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Opens Up on African Union Becoming Permanent Member of G20
play icon2:20
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Opens Up on African Union Becoming Permanent Member of G20
Parliament Special Session,special session of Parliament,special Parliament session,parliament special session 2023,special session of parliament 2023,parliament session 2023,PM Modi,pm modi speech in lok sabha,Jagdeep Dhankhar,pm modi speech in us parliament,Parliament session,parliament 75 year journey,new Parliament building,PM Narendra Modi,special session of parliament 2023 agenda,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today in lok sabha,