trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657733
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress's KC Venugopal clarifies on Udaynidhi Stalin's statement on Sanatan Dharm

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Udaynidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharm: Senior DMK leader, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria, it should be eradicated. Congress has given clarification on his statement.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Opposition on Udhayanidhi Stalin Statement
play icon8:59
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Opposition on Udhayanidhi Stalin Statement
Xi Jinping to not attend G20 Summit in Delhi
play icon4:6
Xi Jinping to not attend G20 Summit in Delhi
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Nepal Cricket fans
play icon5:59
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Nepal Cricket fans
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Cabinet subcommittee meeting
play icon8:50
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Cabinet subcommittee meeting
CM Yogi to meet PM Modi tomorrow, can discuss on Ram Mandir Construction
play icon2:51
CM Yogi to meet PM Modi tomorrow, can discuss on Ram Mandir Construction

Trending Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Opposition on Udhayanidhi Stalin Statement
play icon8:59
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Opposition on Udhayanidhi Stalin Statement
Xi Jinping to not attend G20 Summit in Delhi
play icon4:6
Xi Jinping to not attend G20 Summit in Delhi
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Nepal Cricket fans
play icon5:59
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Nepal Cricket fans
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Cabinet subcommittee meeting
play icon8:50
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Cabinet subcommittee meeting
CM Yogi to meet PM Modi tomorrow, can discuss on Ram Mandir Construction
play icon2:51
CM Yogi to meet PM Modi tomorrow, can discuss on Ram Mandir Construction
udaynidhi stalin on sanatan dharm,Udhayanidhi Stalin,udhayanidhi stalin speech latest,Congress,BJP press conference,bjp press conference ravi shankar prasad,Ravi Shankar Prasad,ravi shankar prasad press conference,Ravi Shankar Prasad on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi,bjp leader sanatan dharma,ravi shankar prasad on india,India,India news,india alliance meeting mumbai live,india alliance party,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,bjp pc today,ravi shankar on india,