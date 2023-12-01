trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694208
Congress's resort politics before results

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Even before the election results came out on December 3, Congress started preparations to keep its MLAs in resorts. According to sources, Congress can shift its winning MLAs from Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh to Karnataka so that it can save its MLAs from any kind of horse-trading. For this, the MLAs who won in Karnataka or any other Congress ruled state will be kept. before the election results.
