trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Follow Us
After Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of CM of Bihar today i.e. on 28 January, Congress attacked Nitish Kumar and BJP. Listen to what Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda said on Nitish Kumar's resignation.

All Videos

Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Play Icon18:33
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
Play Icon17:22
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran
Play Icon18:17
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran
B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.
Play Icon0:38
B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar
Play Icon3:11
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar

Trending Videos

Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
play icon18:33
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
play icon17:22
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran
play icon18:17
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran
B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.
play icon0:38
B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar
play icon3:11
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar