NewsVideos
videoDetails

Consultation process on Uniform Civil Code begins before 2024 elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
A big update has come out on the Uniform Civil Code. Law commission sought suggestions from religious organizations and people.

All Videos

Mahapanchayat against love jihad in Uttarkashi canceled
0:36
Mahapanchayat against love jihad in Uttarkashi canceled
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
8:30
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
Cyclone Biparjoy Pakistan: The storm took a fierce form!
43:13
Cyclone Biparjoy Pakistan: The storm took a fierce form!
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
19:28
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
11:5
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'

Trending Videos

0:36
Mahapanchayat against love jihad in Uttarkashi canceled
8:30
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
43:13
Cyclone Biparjoy Pakistan: The storm took a fierce form!
19:28
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
11:5
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
uniform civil code in india,uniform civil code india,UCC,Hindi News,ucc india,India,uniform civil code in hindi,indian muslims on UCC,debate on uniform civil code in india,live news hindi,what is uniform civil code in india,news in hindi,india today news,breaking news in hindi,hindi samachar,live hindi news,Indian YouTuber,hindi news states,latest hindi news,today news in hindi,asaduddin owaisi on ucc,ucc breaking,Zee News live,