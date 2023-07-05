trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631094
Consumers Ask Government To Step In As Tomato Prices In Delhi And Uttar Pradesh Continue To Rise

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Owing to incessant rainfall and the fall in the supply of vegetables prices of vegetables have shot up across markets in the country. On July 05 price of tomatoes reached Rs 129 per kg in Delhi.
