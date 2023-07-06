trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631749
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Posters and hoardings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) featuring MP Praful Patel and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were removed from outside the NCP office in Delhi on July 06. A new poster with ‘Gaddar’ (traitor) written was being put up. This came amid the crisis within the NCP. Both factions, led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, held crucial meetings on July 05 to display their respective strengths in the state.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:55
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
play icon4:41
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
play icon1:37
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?
play icon6:37
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:55
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
play icon4:41
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
play icon1:37
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?
play icon6:37
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?