Controversial statement of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar – Article 370 and 35A should be discussed

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
KASHMIR BREAKING: Controversial statement of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar – Articles 370 and 35A should be discussed, this decision should be repealed.

All Videos

Controversial dialogues of Adipurush will be changed, Manoj Muntashir tweeted
play icon4:50
Controversial dialogues of Adipurush will be changed, Manoj Muntashir tweeted
Wrestlers protest: tussle over Sakshi Malik's video
play icon7:11
Wrestlers protest: tussle over Sakshi Malik's video
Rajasthan: Cyclone Biporjoy attack on Barmer!
play icon2:12
Rajasthan: Cyclone Biporjoy attack on Barmer!
Manipur: Indian Army carries out flag march in violence-affected area in Imphal
play icon0:55
Manipur: Indian Army carries out flag march in violence-affected area in Imphal
Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra rises owing to heavy rain in Guwahati
play icon1:48
Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra rises owing to heavy rain in Guwahati

