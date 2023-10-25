trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679935
Controversial statement of Priyanka Gandhi before the elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
BJP has complained to the Election Commission about Priyanka Gandhi's new statement. Priyanka Gandhi has talked about donations by PM Modi in temple. According to BJP, Priyanka's statement is a violation of the code of conduct.
