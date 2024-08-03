Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2773483
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya

|Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Tajmahal Or Tejo Mahalaya Controversy: The battle of Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya is quite old. But today such news came from Taj Mahal which had never happened before. Two young men entered Taj Mahal and allegedly performed Jalabhishek inside the tomb. After this, its video also went viral on social media. However, Zee News does not confirm this video. But what happened in Taj Mahal has started a new debate. With this, the debate of Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya has started once again.

All Videos

Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
Play Icon02:43
Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
Play Icon05:06
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide
Play Icon05:27
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide
Sanjay Nishad Cries After meeting Ayodhya rape case victim
Play Icon02:17
Sanjay Nishad Cries After meeting Ayodhya rape case victim
Clashes erupt in Bareilly over abduction of Hindu girl
Play Icon01:22
Clashes erupt in Bareilly over abduction of Hindu girl

Trending Videos

Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
play icon2:43
Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
play icon5:6
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide
play icon5:27
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide
Sanjay Nishad Cries After meeting Ayodhya rape case victim
play icon2:17
Sanjay Nishad Cries After meeting Ayodhya rape case victim
Clashes erupt in Bareilly over abduction of Hindu girl
play icon1:22
Clashes erupt in Bareilly over abduction of Hindu girl