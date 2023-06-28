NewsVideos
Controversy over bringing goat in Mumbai's Mira Road Society

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Mumbai Bakra Controversy: A shocking case has come to light from Mumbai. There has been a dispute regarding bringing a goat in Mira Road Society. A notice was put up for not slaughtering the goat and when the goat was taken away from the lift, angry people protested and demanded the deployment of the police.

