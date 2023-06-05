NewsVideos
Controversy over cigarette smoking in Greater Noida's GB University, student and security guard fight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
GB University Controversy: Controversy has been witnessed in GB University of Greater Noida. This dispute happened over cigarette smoking, after which the incident of fight between the student and the security guard has come to light.

