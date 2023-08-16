trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649886
Controversy over Congress meeting, Deepak Babaria said – not authorized for Alka Lamba's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
A rift seems to be brewing in the opposition alliance 'India' being formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The political controversy escalated when Congress leader Alka Lamba said that she will contest all the seven seats in Delhi. After which the Delhi Congress in-charge gave clarification on this issue.

