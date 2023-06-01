NewsVideos
videoDetails

Controversy over Hijab pictures of toppers in Damoh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, there was an uproar over the pictures of toppers wearing hijab. It is being told that Hindu girls were shown wearing hijab in the pictures shared on social media by the local school.

