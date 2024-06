videoDetails

Controversy over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha Marriage 2024: Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on 23 June 2024. When Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal, there was a ruckus in the name of religion on social media. Meanwhile the issue of Hindu-Muslim has come up. There has been a flood of lewd comments from trollers. The situation became such that Sonakshi and Zaheer closed the comment section of their Instagram.