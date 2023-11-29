trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693358
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
All 41 laborers were safely rescued from the tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and later they were admitted to a specially built hospital. Where they will be monitored. If necessary, they can be admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Play Icon15:21
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
Play Icon6:48
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Play Icon3:3
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Play Icon1:33
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro

