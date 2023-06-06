NewsVideos
videoDetails

Conversion racket busted in Ghaziabad, one accused arrested in the case

Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Ghaziabad Religious Conversion: The conversion racket has been exposed from Ghaziabad, UP. An accused has been arrested in this case. It has been reported that 4 minor children were brainwashed and converted to religion through online games.

