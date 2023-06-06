NewsVideos
videoDetails

Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Odisha Coromandal Express Accident: Many questions are being raised regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Suvendu Adhikari has talked about phone tapping investigation regarding this matter. Meanwhile, an audio has surfaced of the night of the Balasore train accident, which Zee News does not confirm.

All Videos

Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
16:15
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
0:55
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
1:8
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana With His Brother Spotted At Airport Arrival
0:57
Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana With His Brother Spotted At Airport Arrival

Trending Videos

16:15
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
0:55
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
1:8
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
0:57
Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana With His Brother Spotted At Airport Arrival
odisha coromandel accident,odisha coromandel express accident,odisha coromandel express,odisha coromandel train accident,odisha train hadsa,odisha accident latest news,odisha train hadsa video,odisha train accident,balasore train hadsa,Balasore Accident,train accident,train accident balasore,accident train accident train accident,cbi on train accident,cbi on odisha train accident,Zee News,train accident in odisha,Coromandel Express,train accident news odisha,