Country pay tributes Captain Shubham Gupta killed in Rajouri encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Captain Shubham Gupta was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. There is mourning in the family of Shubham Gupta, a resident of Agra. See how the last rites of brave Captain Shubham Gupta were performed?
