'Country's foreign policy has completely failed...',Claims Pakistani senator

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Pakistan News: Pakistan, poor due to terrorism, is isolated in the whole world. So now its relations have deteriorated even with those few countries, which till now were somehow tolerating Pakistan. Pakistani senator has claimed that the country's foreign policy has completely failed. Even its relations with China are at a low level. After this, anger has flared up from experts to the Pakistani public.