Couple's Breathtaking Vow Exchange During Total Solar Eclipse, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Witness the mesmerizing moment as a couple shares their vows against the backdrop of a total solar eclipse, captured in this captivating viral video. Don't miss the enchanting fusion of love and nature. Video Source: @megankayphotography &@alexakayevents

