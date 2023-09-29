trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668855
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
A court here has rejected the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea to stop the ongoing scientific survey of the complex by the Archaeological Survey of India.
