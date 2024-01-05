trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706258
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today

Jan 05, 2024
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Breaking: Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today. There will be a hearing in the Supreme Court today in the case of Shahi Idgah and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. There will also be a hearing regarding Halal certificate in the Supreme Court.

