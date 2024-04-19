Advertisement
Court holds hearing over Arvind Kejriwal Diet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has made a big demand from the Tihar Jail administration. Actually Kejriwal is a diabetes patient. Due to this, he has demanded from Tihar Jail administration to provide insulin. Meanwhile, hearing is taking place over Arvind Kejriwal's diet.

