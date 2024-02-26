trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725223
Court on Sandeshkhali case: ‘Arrest Sheikh Shahjahan’

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Sandeshkhali The Kolkata High Court had taken cognizance of the case, in which Shahjahan Sheikh was made a party. The court said that there is no ban on the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh. Hearing will be held again on March 4.

