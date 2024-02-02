trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716867
Court pronounces big decision on Gyanvapi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Today is a very important day for Varanasi. Puja is being held in the basement of Gyanvapi for the second day today. On the other hand, this matter is to be heard in the High Court. Today an alert has been issued regarding Friday prayers. Strict security instructions have been given

AMU involved in big ISIS Conspiracy to recruit Youth
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time
Security increased outside AAP office during protest over Chandigarh Mayor Elections
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
