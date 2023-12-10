trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697380
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder is about to be revealed.Delhi and Rajasthan Police have arrested three such accused whose words can reveal the name of the mastermind of the murder. Now the court has arrested the helpers of the accused in this sensational murder case. Sent on remand for eight days.
