Court to hold important hearing in Gyanvapi Case today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Update: Court to hold important hearing in Gyanvapi Case today. The hearing will be conducted on two cases. The permission for worship in Vyaaz ji basement has been challenged in the High Court. District Court had given its decision on 31 January. As per latest reports, A demand has also been made for ASI survey of the basement. The petition will be heard today in the district court.

