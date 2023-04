videoDetails

COVID-19: 5,357 new cases of corona virus in 24 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

In the last 24 hours, 5,357 new cases of corona virus have been reported. At the same time, the number of active cases has reached 32,814. During this, 10 people have died of Kovid. 3 died in Gujarat, 2 in Himachal Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.