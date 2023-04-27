NewsVideos
Covid-19: 7 Deaths, 1,040 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours in Delhi

|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
With over 1,000 cases being reported in the national capital for the second consecutive day, the positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 21.16 per cent, the bulletin stated.

