COVID-19: India logs 4,282 fresh cases, 6,037 recoveries in last 24 hours

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

India registered 4,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 6,037 patients recovered in the same duration. The active caseload currently stands at 47,246. The total number of tests done during the previous day was 87,038.