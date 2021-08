Covid-19 Update: New Covid mutants can reach anywhere any time, warns Centre

New COVID-19 mutants can reach anywhere at any time, said the Central government on Tuesday, adding that it is monitoring Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Delta Plus variants. Addressing media on the COVID-19 situation, National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr SK Singh said, “The variants of concern that we monitor are Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Delta Plus. There are two variants under investigation – Kappa and B1617.3.”