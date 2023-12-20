trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701224
Covid JN.1 Variant in India: Signs and Symptoms

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Corona New Variant: JN 1 Covid Variant Symptoms: After the new variant of Corona was found in Kerala, the government has come into alert mode, the Health Ministry called a meeting today regarding the rapidly increasing cases of Corona. On Tuesday, 500 new cases of Corona were reported across the country.

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP
Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?
Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?
I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting
I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner

